THRISSUR: Money and funding are key problems participants and schools face when it comes to the Kalolsavam. In comes the GHSS-Moolamkavu in the Sulthan Bathery sub-district with a story of uplift to tell. Ten years ago, the school had just two participants at the sub-district level. This year, they have 48 students participating in almost 20 categories, including the very ‘expensive’ ones like bharatanatyam.

“It was a team effort.

Around 28 per cent of our students belong to the tribal community while the rest are below middle class. Only a few can be said to be from financially stable families. However, thanks to our strong and cooperative PTA and the contributions from our parents and teachers we have been able to progress,” said Vinod Thomas, a teacher from the school.

“Our students are very talented. We used to be sad earlier they had to hang back and not take part in the competitions due to financial and facility constraints,” he said.

“We still face those issues. Our ‘vrindavadhyam’ team could not be properly trained as Wayanad is not a place where you can find masters for classic and carnatic instruments or music. Roping in a trainer from another district was beyond our financial capacity,” he said.

Two dance teachers in judicial custody

Thrissur: Two dance teachers who were arrested by the Crime Branch for allegedly filing fake appeal orders to facilitate students to take part in the State School Youth Festival, were remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial First Class Court here on Wednesday. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the Assistant Director of Public Instruction. The Crime Branch had on Tuesday arrested Joby of Kozhikode and Sooraj of Cherpu in Thrissur and questioned them at the Thrissur Police Club. According to Crime Branch SP P N Unnirajan, the sleuths were on the hunt for three other persons who were linked to the case. The kingpin in the case is a person from Thiruvananthapuram and the Crime Branch team is on the lookout for him. He said it was a case of forgery. Crime Branch IG S Sreejith said the agents and dance teachers had admitted to misleading parents on the orders. Hence cases would not be charged against the parents, children and school authorities, he said.