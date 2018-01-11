KOCHI: Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation Sadananda Gowda will be in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to review the progress of major ongoing development projects by central agencies under way in the state. While the minister will review projects like the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail, BPCL-Kochi’s Rs 5,200 crore Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP) and the close to Rs 3,000 crore Motor Spirit Block Project, all eyes will be on him as he reviews the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) Rs 715 crore LPG Import Terminal Project at Puthuvype.

For the project has been stuck since February last year owing to protests from environmentalists and local residents.

“The Centre will take a hard look at the project, the benefits it will bring to the state in terms of tax receipts, the jobs it will create for the local people and the positive impact it will make via reduction in the number of LPG trucks from the roads,” said a source.

Gowda will also meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and is expected to discuss ways to restart the work of the import terminal at Puthuvype. IOC officers will brief Gowda on the status of the project in the morning, prior to the review meeting of all the project. IOC officers have also sought a private meeting with Pinarayi to apprise him of the steps taken by IOC to restart work on the project.

A major point that will be taken up with the Chief Minister is the protesters’’ argument that more trucks will ply from Puthuvype to all parts of the state once the LPG terminal comes on stream.

“We have tweaked the project from its earlier plan, whereby only 35 trucks will ply per day from Puthuvype instead of 125 trucks. The trucks will be for Kollam as we still have no pipeline towards south Kerala,” said an IOC officer.

The officer said IOC and BPCL have formed a joint venture ‘Kochi-Salem Pipeline Project Ltd (KSPPL) and the company was laying a 458-km pipeline from Kochi to Udayamperoor and Kochi to Salem.

“The nodal point is BPCL-Kochi at Ambalamugal. The pipeline will have also have a link to IOC’s Puthuvype project. Its cost is Rs 1,112 crore. The progress of the project in the BPCL-Kochi-Palakkad section is 77.85 per cent and in Puthuvype-BPCL-Kochi is 22.75 per cent,” the officer said.

“The BPCL-Kochi to Udayamperoor section has already been commissioned. But the Puthuvype-Ambalamugal section has been held up due to agitations by locals. Subsequent to the nod from the National Green Tribunal, work is likely to commence shortly,” the officer said.