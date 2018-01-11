THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s helicopter trip sparked a row, his office came under fire, with its claim of ‘not being in the know’ proving wrong. The January 6 government order sanctioning payment from the state disaster relief fund (SDRF) was copied to the CM’s Private Secretary.

The CMO had on Tuesday said the order sanctioning `8 lakh for the trip from the SDRF was issued without the knowledge of the CM or CMO. Copies were marked to several others, including state police chief. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, in charge of the disaster management portfolio, sought explanation from Additional Chief Secretary (revenue) P H Kurian on issuing the order.

‘‘Neither my office nor I was aware of such an order. I came to know about it only on Tuesday,’’ said Chandrashekaran. State police chief Loknath Behera, who arranged the trip and negotiated with the aviation company for reducing charge, also drew flak.