KOZHIKODE: In a clandestine operation, the Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested two persons from North Paravoor in connection with the sensational case in which a Hindu woman approached Kerala High Court submitting that she was a victim of forceful conversion, fraudulent marriage and was taken by her husband to Saudi Arabia, where attempts were made to take her to IS-held territory in Syria.

Aluva DySP K B Prabhulla Chandran told Express the arrests of Fawaz Jamal and Siyad were recorded on Wednesday after police conducted a detailed probe. Police have charged them with various sections of UAPA and Section 120 (B).

It was on December 13, 2017 that the police registered the case (Crime No-27211-17) based on the submission made by the Hindu woman.

“We’re verifying certain information. More details about the arrest and the role played by the two youth can’t be revealed now,” said another police officer. The officers said the arrests should help track the main accused in the case identified as Muhammed Riyas of Kannur.

The arrest is a major breakthrough as police initially could not trace either Muhammed Riyas or his family members as nobody was staying in Riyas’ house in Kannur.

The 25-year-old woman from Ranni, presently residing at Jam Nagar in Gujarat, had also sought an NIA probe alleging that the state police was not showing interest in probing the case in detail.

In her petition, she submitted she was studying animation at Bengaluru since 2013 and fell in love with Riyas, who was staying near her hostel. In November 2015, he recorded their intimate scenes and started threatening her with it.

Later, she was taken to a training centre and forcefully converted her to Islam. On May 21, 2016, their marriage took place at Hebbal sub-registrar office.

But she returned to her family in Gujarat in October fearing her husband. Riyas then filed a writ petition to get her back and she agreed to go along with him.

She was then taken to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after her name was changed to Aisha in the passport. She contacted her parents and returned to India in October, 2017.