THRISSUR/KOCHI:The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out raids at all the 70 outlets of Joyalukkas Group in the country, including its major showrooms in Kerala, where the group is based. The raids, which began at 7 am, went on in the night. It is likely the raids will continue on Thursday too, officials said, adding the raids were part of ‘Operation Clean Money.’

The raids were conducted at Joyalukkas Group in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Gujarat and Kolkata. Eyas Ahmed, additional director, Income Tax Department, Northern Region, told Express the raids were carried out to check tax evasion by the company and based on other important information received by them. Around 200 officers are conducting the raids across the state. Eyas Ahmed said the Income Tax Department has been monitoring the activities and transactions of the company since the period of demonetisation. The raids were carried out based on particular information they received, he said.

The raids will continue in the coming days to crack down on more establishments, he said. Another Income Tax officer, who wished not to be named, said the findings of the raid will be known in a day or two. “We have proper information and the raid is based on that,” he said. The raids were being overseen by the Income Tax Department in Chennai as the Kerala Directorate falls under it. “We have got a lot of incriminating documents and searches are still going on,” another official said. “There has been a lot of cash deposits as well as suppression of sale,” the officer said.Chairman Joy Alukkas was unavailable for comments.

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar conglomerate that has various business interests, including jewellery, money exchange, fashion & silks, luxury air charter and malls. The group started as a single jewellery showroom in 1986 and, in a span of 28 years, has expanded its presence in 11 countries - India, UAE, USA, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. Joyalukkas Group’s Joy Jets is the first luxury air charter service operating in Kerala with the objective of offering state-of-the-art and luxury air charter services to corporate, high net worth individuals and high-profile personalities.

‘We are cooperating with the raid’

A spokesman for Joyalukkas group told ‘Express’ the group is fully cooperating with the raid. “We are fully cooperating with the IT Department. We are fully compliant with the rules, and we have all the books and papers. We hope to get a clear picture in a day or two,” said the spokesman.

He said functioning of all the group’s outlets were affected, except a few, on Wednesday. If the raids continue on Thursday, our functions will be affected,” he said. Referring to reports 130 outlets were raided, the spokesman clarified Joyalukkas has only 70 outlets in India, and the remaining are outside the country.