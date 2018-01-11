THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s helicopter trip courting controversy, the CPM state secretariat will discuss the matter on Thursday. The CPM may decide to pay the money from the party fund to put an end to the row. Addressing the media on Wednesday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party would look into the matter and take an appropriate decision. Since there were differences of opinion over the money being paid from the government exchequer, the party would look into the issue. Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters the CPM had the wherewithal to pay for the CM’s helicopter trip.

CPM-CPI tussle

The helicopter trip has once again put the spotlight on the ongoing CPM-CPI tussle. The CPI leadership, which has already expressed its unhappiness over Revenue Secretary P H Kurian, is irked over the official issuing an order without keeping the Revenue Minister in the loop. That’s why the minister sought an explanation from the secretary. Earlier, the CPI had raised a demand before the Chief Minister, seeking to change the Revenue Secretary. With the new development, the CPI is likely to strengthen its demand to replace the officer.

Kanam refuses to respond

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said he could comment on the issue only after looking into the matter. Meanwhile, it is learnt the Revenue Secretary issued the order as per the directives of the then Chief Secretary K M Abraham. In his explanation to Revenue Minister, the Revenue Secretary had hinted at the situation in which the order was issued. This has been communicated to the minister and the CPI leadership. The CPM leadership is of the view there were lapses from the part of the CMO.

Kummanam terms CM’s attitude cruel

T’Puram: Criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s act of using government’s disaster relief fund for chopper ride, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged Pinarayi was continuing his negative attitude towards the coastal people and Ockhi disaster. “Only an administrator who has no empathy for the victims can act like this. The chief minister is eating up the relief amount for personal purposes even when the victims’ families are plunged in untold miseries,” he said. It is a crime the CPM decided to spend from the exchequer to pay for Chief Minister’s flight expense, he said.

Slap Vigilance case against CM: Hassan

T’Puram: A Vigilance case should be slapped against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for misusing the Ockhi relief fund, said KPCC president M M Hassan. “By utilising the government funds for private gains, the Chief Minister is directly involved in corruption amounting to Rs 8 lakh,” he said, bulldozing the claim of the Chief Minister’s office the funds for the to and fro chopper ride from Thrissur to the capital was released without its knowledge. Flaying the current move to make the Revenue Secretary a scapegoat, he said an officer would release funds only with the knowledge of the Chief Minister or his office.

If CM is unaware, who’s running the state, asks Chennithala

Kochi: Lashing out at the diversion of the State Disaster Relief Fund for the helicopter journey of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday wondered why Pinarayi was holding the office if his office was unaware of the issuance of the order directing the release of Rs 8 lakh towards the invoice of the helicopter hired for the journey from the Disaster Relief Fund.

“If Chief Minister was unaware of the matters, who is heading the administration of the state on his behalf? In another instance, his office said it had no knowledge on the transfer of IPS couple Satish Bino, the Pathanamthitta SP, and Ajitha Beegum, the Kollam City Police Commissioner. This is misleading as the IPS transfer and posting orders require the Chief Minister’s signature. If the latter did not sign it, who did?” he asked.