THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to ensure disbursal of financial assistance to families of Ockhi victims in a time-bound manner, the Kerala Government today decided to constitute a monitoring committee.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Revenue, Finance, Fisheries, Local Self Government and Agriculture secretaries will be members of the committee headed by the Chief Secretary, a government press release said.

Over 70 fishermen from the southern districts of Kerala had lost their lives in the devastating cyclone on Nov 29-30 last.

Several fishermen are still missing.

The cyclone had also caused devastation in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.