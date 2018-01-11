KOZHIKODE: Despite the rapid increase in the state’s population, number of buildings and vehicle density, it is a different story altogether when it comes to fire and safety - Kerala still lacks adequate number of fire stations, manpower, fire tenders and fire fighting equipment.

Nonetheless, the state’s Fire and Rescue Department is struggling to provide the best of services with the limited resources at its command. Though a risk analysis conducted by a private agency at the behest of Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed the state’s fire wing needs a manpower of 15,293 to deliver its service, the department’s actual strength as on April 1, 2016 is a measly 3,866 personnel.Besides, the findings shed light on the shortage of fire fighting equipment and vehicles. The state requires an additional 8,999 fire fighting equipment and 183 fire tenders to deliver timely and proper service to the public.

Fire and Rescue Services Director General Tomin J Thachankary said the department was seriously looking to augment its strength and other infrastructure facilities. However, land scarcity and fund crunch were holding up the process.

“Many of the fire stations in the state operate out of rented premises. We have apprised the state government of the need to augment the department’s facilities,” he said, while disclosing the government’s belt tightening had delayed several projects.

Currently, the state has 121 fire stations with 224 mobile tanker units (MTUs) spread across the 14 districts. Apart from the MTUs and other vehicles, the Fire and Rescue Department has 77 ambulances, 14 Quick Response Vehicles (QRV) and four JCBs.