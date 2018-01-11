THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president M M Hassan and his immediate predecessor V M Sudheeran strongly deplored the attack unleashed by the CPM cadre against V T Balram MLA on Wednesday.

In a statement, Hassan said Balram was denied adequate police protection despite requests forwarded to those concerned in advance.

“Balram was confronted physically after pelting stones at his car, when he had reached Kootanad to attend a private function. Several Congress activists were injured in the violence,’’ he charged.

Hassan reminded that all are living in a country which guarantees freedom of expression and movement.

‘’Cops and CPM cadre in unison had let loose violence, targeting the MLA,’’ he criticised.

V M Sudheeran, in an FB post, termed the blocking of the way of Balram by CPM cadre while he was going to attend a function in his Assembly constituency and the physical assault upon him as highly deplorable.

‘’ Through the heinous act, the fascist style of the CPM has popped up once again. Non-approval of any opinion and protests against it are understandable. But the attempt was, through violence, to silence those who aired opinion. If the CPM is not putting an end to such a style of functioning, then the party which is already alienated from the masses by virtue of poor governance of the present government would only become more and more isolated,’’ Sudheeran said.