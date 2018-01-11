KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi in a case related to forging documents for registering his two most expensive cars in the Union Territory of Puducherry to evade tax in Kerala. Observing his custodial interrogation was not needed any more, the court granted bail to the BJP MP.

However, he was asked to appear before the investigating officer every Saturday for a month, execute a bond of `1 lakh and two solvent sureties for the like sum. The court also directed him not to interfere with the investigation.

The prosecution had argued Gopi, the petitioner, fabricated documents showing address in Puducherry and got two of his vehicles registered with the Motor Vehicle Department, Puducherry, causing loss of revenue to the government of Kerala.

Gopi submitted the vehicles in question were not plying in Kerala. He said he chose to register the two vehicles at Puducherry where he had rented a premise since 2009 and owned agricultural land around Puducherry, which was being looked after by his family members. He said the vehicles regularly plied between Bangalore, where he had a residence and Coimbatore and Tuticorin, where his brothers lived.