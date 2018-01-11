KANNUR: IT seems the belligerence is getting mellowed down. Even a provocative, disparaging speech didn’t evoke a rejoinder on the same line. After one year of resistance, discussions and frequent face off with the CPM, ‘Vayalkkilikal’ looks softened up a little bit, especially after the speech of party central committee member E P Jayarajan at Keezhattur on Monday. At the public meeting organised by the CPM, Jayarajan had exhorted the local residents to give up the agitation for the sake of development. It seems the speech of the senior leader went down well with the agitators as they made light of the disparaging remarks made by Works Minister G Sudhakaran at Irinavu on Tuesday.

“Minister Sudhakaran is a good person. He is straight forward. It might be the presence of mediapersons in the event that led him to say things like that. Or he might have been carried away a bit during his speech. “Either way, we have nothing against the minister,” said Suresh Keezhattur, leader of ‘Vayalkkilikal.’ Sudhakaran had said the people who agitate against the realignment are not real communists. He said calling them ‘Vayalkkilikal’ is an insult to the birds. If they are real communists, they would not have gone public with their disapproval of the project, he said. “It’s heartening to see that the CPM realised the need to have an open discussion.We are not closing the doors on anybody. Let’s talk about the situation. Let’s talk about the problems and their solutions,” said Suresh. “Earlier we were dubbed terrorists and communalists by the CPM leadership.

It is nice to see them talking sense,” he said. They also see the intervention of E P Jayarajan as a positive step from the party. “He knows well the area and the people of Keezhattur. When he talks softly we should respect that approach. “After all, our agitation is not against the party. Time and again, we have reiterated that our only agenda is to protect the paddy fields of Keezhattur,” Suresh said.Still, the tone looks a bit mellowed down for all to see. If the central committee member’s intervention brings an end to the impasse at Keezhattur, the detractors of P Jayarajan in the party may turn it against him as the district committee had come under criticism for the way it handled the agitation which caused much damage to the party.