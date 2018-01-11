NEW DELHI: The Kozhikode railway station in Kerala was ranked the best by travellers while the Hazrat Nizamuddin here was given the lowest ratings in terms of cleanliness, a survey by a app-based travel portal said.

It also found that around 40 per cent stations, found cleanest by users, were in the south followed by 20 per cent in central India and the same in the west.

Travel app ixigo said that Kozhikode in Kerala was ranked the best station in the country by its users while Hazrat Nizamuddin, which is one of the five main stations in Delhi, has been rated the lowest.

Stations that made it to the "best" list include Hubli Junction and Davangere in Karnataka, Dhanbad Junction (Jharkhand), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Bilaspur Junction (Chhattisgarh).

Vadodara and Rajkot junctions in Gujarat, Falna (Rajasthan) and Vijayawada Junction (Andhra Pradesh) are also on the list.

Some of the stations that received the lowest ratings by travellers include Varanasi and Mathura junctions in Uttar Pradesh, Ajmer Junction in Rajasthan, Bhusaval Junction in Maharashtra and Gaya Junction in Bihar.

The portal, ixigo, which works closely with the IRCTC to facilitate train ticket bookings for over seven million users on its app, aggregated the data from them to provide the cleanliness ratings.

Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani has been rated the cleanest train, while the Karnataka Express got the lowest ratings for the same, the data said.

In a similar study on cleanliness conducted by the Indian Railways, which was released in 2017, most stations from the south had found a place in the "best" list.

The cleanest station last year was Beas on the Jallandhar-Amritsar section of the Northern Railway's Firozpur Division. It was followed by Vishakhapatnam and Khammam both in Telengana.