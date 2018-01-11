Kozhikode district lifted the Gold Cup for the 12th straight year by emerging overall champions in the 58th State School Youth Festival in Thrissur on Wednesday | Ramees M A

THRISSUR: In a nail-biting finish, Kozhikode pipped Palakkad to retain the Gold Cup on the final day of the 58th Kerala School Youth Festival here on Wednesday. Kozhikode has won the title for 12 straight years, and 19 times overall.

Kozhikode won the prestigious trophy by amassing 895 points, closely followed by Palakkad, which collected 893 points. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala gave away the trophy to the winners during the valedictory function.

Malappuram finished third with 875 points. Host Thrissur claimed fourth spot with 865 points. In the Arabic festival, Malappuram came first with 95 points. Kasaragod, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode shared the second spot with 93 points. In the Sanskrit festival, Kozhikode won the trophy with 95 points. Kannur and Palakkad shared the second spot with 91 points.

Inaugurating the valedictory function, Chennithala appreciated the peaceful and organised way in which the festival was held, while recalling the tense atmosphere that prevailed during the 2017 edition in Kannur.

The increasing number of appeals will make it impossible to properly conduct the festival and the education minister should look into it, Chennithala said. Education Minister C Raveendranath said the event has marked a huge transition from what was a competition to a festival. The organisers have managed to bring down the number of appeals and strict vigilance will be ensured at sub-district and district-level festivals, he added.

Actor-turned-MP Innocent released the cover page of the Kalolsavam journal and handed it over to MLA K Rajan.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, other representatives of the district and higher officials of the education department also attended the function.