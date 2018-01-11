THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has finalised the rehabilitation programme for the kin of Ockhi victims - families of 39 deceased persons and 113 who went missing.

An amount of `22 lakh assistance for the family of the deceased is being distributed in different locations, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said after a workshop held in the capital in this regard.

Steps were taken to give `10,000 assistance for three months to the families of those went missing. Personnel of police, fisheries and revenue departments are conducting search to locate the missing persons. If they are not traced, their families will be given the same benefits given to the families of the deceased.

The government has collected information on the families of those who died and missing in the calamity. The rehabilitation programmes are being devised for them. The workshop discussed a range of topics.