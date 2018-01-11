KOCHI: The Ombudsman appointed by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) held former KCA president and BCCI vice-president T C Mathew had illegally received `5.25 lakh in total expenses from the KCA towards rent for a flat occupied by him at Marine Drive here. The Ombudsman held Mathew is liable to pay back the amount to the KCA which shall be entitled to recover it with interest, either by invoking the indemnity clause in the KCA bylaws or by any other mode including execution through the appropriate civil court.

Mathew told Express he is yet to receive the order and could only comment on the issue after receiving a copy of the same.

The Ombudsman’s order came on a plea from K Pramod, representing Thrissur District Cricket Association, seeking a directive to the KCA to recover the money allegedly misappropriated by Mathew by invoking the indemnity clause in the bylaws of the Kerala Cricket Association. According to the petitioner, the flat had been taken on rent by Mathew in November 2015 and the rent for the same was paid by the KCA till August 2017.

The KCA had constituted a four-member committee to probe the allegations against Mathew. The Ombudsman observed no objections had been raised before it was adopted by the KCA.

The subcommittee shall have the power to examine the records and files of the KCA, including those produced before the forum, and it should submit its report or recommendations to the KCA within 30 days. It made it clear the report/recommendations of the committee shall be subject to the final orders to be passed by the Ombudsman.

However, regarding the charge against Mathew for receiving `35,000 from the KCA for paying the monthly rent, the records clearly showed he had received a total sum of `5.25 lakh in this regard.

In a counter affidavit, the KCA submitted it had been paying `35,000 per month to Mathew as rent for the flat.