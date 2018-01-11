NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to comment on letters given by former Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy's lawyer to first change the bench and then agreeing to change his senior advocate in connection with Lake Palace land encroachment case.

The Apex Court deferred the matter for further hearing to Monday.

Earlier on January 4, a Kottayam vigilance court ordered to register an FIR against Thomas Chandy in connection with the Lake Palace land encroachment case.

The court has also asked to complete the investigation within two weeks and file a report on the same.

This came a day after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Chandy had resigned from his post in November last year after allegations surfaced against him.

He had allegedly got a road constructed through a government-owned land and levelled water bodies to facilitate easier access to his Lake Palace Resort located near the Punamada Lake in Kerala.