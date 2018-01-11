NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging his discharge in SNC-Lavalin corruption case.

Vijayan is accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy while he was serving as the electricity minister from May 1996 to October 1998.

He, along with others named in the case, was accused of awarding the contract for the renovation and modernisation of few hydroelectric projects to a Canada-based company SNC-Lavalin at exorbitant rates, thereby causing a loss of Rs. 374.50 crore to the state. Besides

Vijayan, six others discharged in the case were senior executives of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The Kerala High Court gave a clean chit to the Chief Minister over lack of evidence against him, which was followed by the CBI moving the apex court to challenge his discharge.