KOCHI: Sunrise Hospital at Kakkanad here has secured the state government’s licence for setting up a Uterine Transplant centre. It will be the first of its kind in Kerala and only the country’s second. Headed by laparoscopic surgeon Dr Hafeez Rahman, the centre is expected to be a boon for women suffering from infertility. “Nearly 30-40 per cent of infertility among women is due to completely damaged uterus or lack of uterus and the transplant will be a boon for them,” he said.

The uterine transplant will enable these women to attain motherhood without having to rely on surrogacy. “Once the child is born after uterine transplant, the uterus is removed as there will not be any need for immunosuppression. The only other hospital which provides uterus transplant is in Pune which had carried out only one transplant so far.

“Availability of uterus will not be a big issue as any woman past the pregnancy age can donate the organ,” said Hafeez. The Sunrise Hospital also secured the licence for carrying out heart transplants. With this, the number of heart transplant centres in Kerala has reached 12.