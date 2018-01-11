SABARIMALA: The three-day procession carrying the thiruvabharanam, the attire in gold to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa on Makaravilakku day, will set off from the Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Friday. The procession carrying the thiruvabharanam, kept in three sandalwood boxes, will leave the temple at noon, after witnessing ‘Krishnaparunthu’ on the sky above the temple.

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, members K Raghavan and K P Sankaradas, Devaswom Commissioner C P Ramaraja Prema Prasad and Devaswom chief engineer V Sankaran Potti will be present on the occasion.

The thiruvabharanam boxes will be carried on the head by a 12-member team headed by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai. A 20-member police personnel from Pathanamthitta Armed Police camp will give security and safety cover for the procession up to Sabarimala.

Devaswom team headed by Devaswom Assistant Commissioner Rajeevkumar and Pandalam Devaswom administrative officer Sudheesh will accompany the procession up to Sabarimala.After leaving Pandalam temple, the procession will be accorded a reception at the Kulanada Devi temple at 1 pm.

At the Ullannur Sree Bhadra Devi temple, the boxes will be kept open for offering prayers for the thousands of devotees till 3 pm.

After leaving the temple, the procession will be given receptions at Kuriyanappally, Aranmula Moorthitta temple and Kozhenchery Pampadimon Sree Dharma Sastha temple before the first-night halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple.

On the second day of the journey, the procession will be given a reception at Edappavoor Devi temple, Vadasserikkara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple, Madamon Rishikesa temple and Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple before the second-night halt at the Laha Forest IB.

The procession, after leaving Laha, will be given a reception at Plappally Junction, Elavunkala Junction and Nilackal Sree Mahadeva temple before reaching Valiyanavattom-Pampa for the noon halt. After leaving Valiyanavattom at 3 pm, the procession will reach Saramkuthi at 5 pm. At the sopanam, the procession will be received by TDB president A Padmakumar and the thiruvabharanam will be taken inside the sreekovil, followed by deeparadhana after adorning the golden attire on the idol of the lord at 6.40 pm.

Bomb hoax at Sabarimala

Sabarimala: An anonymous call that warned about a bomb threat at the Sannidhanam of the Sabarimala hill shrine on Tuesday night put police personnel, including Central paramilitary forces, on high alert throughout the night. The police control room here received a call at 9.30 pm saying that a man carrying a bomb was at the Sannidhanam. After locating the caller, the police came to the conclusion that the call was nothing but a hoax.

Funds for ambulance service

The Travancore Devaswom Board has released funds for the ambulance service run by the Health Department at Pampa. The service had come to a halt on Tuesday following diesel shortage due to lack of funds. The TDB authorities also released funds for the temporary employees of the Public Health Department on Tuesday.