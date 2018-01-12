The police display the ammunition discovered from the riverbed on Thursday. Apart from the 500 cartridges, 45 blank rounds, six pulse generators, two tube launchers and four connector cables were found

MALAPPURAM: A week after five Claymore mines were discovered from the Bharathapuzha riverbed, the police recovered more than 500 cartridges from the vicinity on Thursday. A joint search by the police and the bomb squad also found 45 blank rounds, six pulse generators, two tube launchers and four connector cables.

Palakkad district police chief Pratheesh Kumar, who is heading the investigation, said that the bullets belong to a type used by the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, security forces and the police across India.

The search operation was carried out under the Kuttippuram bridge on NH-66 as part of the probe related to the recovery of the Claymore mines.

According to Kumar, the police have decided to keep the cartridges and other objects at Kuttippuram police station. He said all possible angles will be investigated.

An extensive search will be carried out in the river on Friday after dewatering. Meanwhile, it has been found that the Claymore mines, which were recovered on January 5, were manufactured at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra. “We are now probing how they were brought to Kerala,” said Kumar.

An inspection by NSG experts and the bomb squad had found that two of the five Claymore mines were manufactured in 1992, while one was produced in 2000. The rest of the mines were manufactured in 2002. The police suspect that Left-wing extremist groups may have abandoned the mines and the ammunition.

V J Mathew to head KMB

T’Puram: V J Mathew, an advocate based in Kochi, has been appointed as the chairman of the Kerala Maritime Board. He’s currently the legal adviser of the Vizhinjam International Seaport company and co-president of the Indian Maritime Association. The government representatives in the board will be Prakash Iyer (Kochi), advocate M P Shibu (Cherthala), advocate M K Uthaman (Alappuzha) and advocate V Manilal (Kollam).

ther decisions

The post graduate seats in the Salya Thanthram wing of Thiruvana-nthapuram Ayurveda Medical College has been increased from 3 to 8

Six new posts to be created at Alappuzha Medical College

Employees of Roads and Bridges Development Corp to be given arrears of 10th Pay Commission benefits, pending from July 2014