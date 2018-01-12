THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has struck hard at the CPM secretariat’s stand that there was nothing wrong in availing of Rs 8 lakh from the Ockhi funds for the Chief Minister’s controversial chopper ride, terming it as a challenge thrown upon Kerala’s common society.

‘’What has surfaced through the chopper ride issue is the real face and true colours of the CPM, which is ‘wiping the tears of the poor,’’ he said.

‘’It shows the arrogance of the CPM that it will do anything it wanted while remaining in power,’’ Chennithala said. ‘’The Chief Minister had used the chopper for a to-and-fro sortie from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram while attending a party meet. The CPM should understand that Ockhi relief funds are not meant for indulging in show of opulence and for party purposes,’’ he said. Chennithala also asked the Chief Minister to explain why the order sanctioning Rs 8 lakh from Ockhi funds for the chopper ride was withdrawn if everything was fine procedurally.

The Opposition also didn’t leave Pinarayi Vijayan scot-free for raking up the chopper rides undertaken by Oommen Chandy when he was the Chief Minister. ‘’It is only naive to raise the issue and save your face through it,’’ Pinarayi was told,adding that Chandy didn’t use copters and squandered government funds to attend any party meets.’’

The argument of the Chief Minister that Chandy had gone on a special flight to Chennai to attend the burial of the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is incorrect. The Chief Minister, the Governor and the then Opposition leader had gone on the same flight. Don’t try to mislead the public,’’ Chennithala told the Chief Minister.