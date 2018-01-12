MALAPPURAM: The medical authorities here have sought stringent action against the naturopathy hospital at Manjeri here over the death of a 23-year- old woman who died after undergoing the alternative birthing method. According to District Medical Officer K Sakeena’s report, which was submitted to District Collector Amit Meena on Thursday, it is quite evident the lapses on the part of the physician, who attended on the deceased, led to her death.

The report also recommended police action against Dr Abir Hyder, naturopathy obstetrician and gynaecologist of the hospital. Besides, it called for action against the other hospital staff including Hyder’s wife Hudha Fathima.

“The doctor, who is Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga (BNY), had committed lapses and he failed to identify bleeding and ensure timely intervention to save her life,” the report said. The Health Department had initiated suo motu action based on the reports given by its field staff.

Meanwhile, the hospital and the victim’s family rejected charges of medical negligence. Dr Hyder of Sprouts International Naturopathic Maternity Studio told reporters here on Thursday there is no truth in the allegations levelled against the hospital. “The death was not due to any complications during labour. We have successfully handled several complicated delivery cases and have necessary government authorisation also,” he said.

Abdul Salam and Naseem Arsal, father and husband, respectively of the deceased also rubbished claims of medical negligence and gave a clean chit to the doctor who attended on the deceased.