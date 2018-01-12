THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A prison inmate’s unsuccessful attempt to donate one of his kidneys to a relative has proved an eye-opener to the state government. The government has now decided to amend the rules to allow prisoners to make organ donations to close relatives. The Cabinet meeting on Thursday gave its nod for amending Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Rules 2014 so that prisoners can make organ donations.

While the government has decided to ease the norms, organ donations by prisoners will be subject to certain conditions. For one, the donation will not help a prisoner to obtain a relaxation in his/her prison term.

Prisoners will be permitted to donate organs only to close relatives. Once the prisoner obtains the permission of the Medical Board, he/she should also get the approval of the trial court which awarded the conviction. The period of hospitalisation of the prisoner will be considered as parole.

The Prisons Department will be responsible for the hospital expenses of the prisoner and his/her post-hospitalisation care.

What has prompted the state government to frame general guidelines and amend the rules concerning organ donations was the experience of P Sukumaran, an inmate of Kannur Central Prison.

Sukumaran had placed a request through the prison authorities to allow him donate a kidney to a relative. Sadly, the patient died before a decision was taken on the request.

The period of hospitalisation will be considered as parole

The Prisons Department will have to bear the prisoner’s hospital expenses