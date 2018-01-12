KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday said the delay on the part of the police in initiating follow-up action on the jail authorities’ request seeking report on the prisoners who have sought parole amounts to a violation of the Right to Life enshrined in the Constitution. The court directed the police officers in charge of police stations or Station House Officers, on getting a request for a report from the jail authorities, to scrupulously furnish the report and send it without delay. The district probation officers should see such requests are being complied with expeditiously. In case of violation, such negligence will result in contempt charges, the court observed.

The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by Kunhabdulla, Neeleswaram, Kasargod, the father of a prisoner seeking a directive to the Kannur Central Prison Superintendent to dispose of his son’s applications for parole.

The petitioner submitted the jail authorities declined the request seeking parole on several occasions without citing any reason.

The court stated as per rule 397(h) of the Kerala Prison and Correctional Services(Management) Rules 2014, there are three requirements for considering parole applications. A report had to be obtained from the Sub-Inspector of Police concerned as to whether grant of parole would be detrimental to the safety of others and prisoner, and whether it will affect the law and order situation and whether there was any possibility of the prisoner concerned absconding and there was any history of misconduct from him while on parole.

The Superintendents of Prisons should give a recommendation showing the previous conduct of prisoner and details of the parole so far granted. Besides, a report had to be obtained from the District Probation Officer regarding the family and social background and acceptability of the prisoner by society.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted parole applications were being kept pending without passing orders. The prisoner could file an appeal against the orders of the DGP or SP only if it was disposed of expeditiously.