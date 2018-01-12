THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In their chosen fields, they rank among the best. Seven internationally renowned Malayali scientists are among the delegates of the two-day Loka Kerala Sabha summit which opens in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The scientists will participate in an open forum ‘With the Scientists’ at the University College at 11 am on Saturday. They include M S Swaminathan, father of Green Revolution and former director general, Indian Council for Agricultural Research; nuclear physicist A Gopalakrishnan, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board; robotics expert Prahlad Vadakeppat, founder and general secretary of the Federation of International Robot-Soccer Association; A M Mathai director of the Centre for Mathematical and Statistical Sciences; biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju; mathematician George Geevarghese Joseph and Pradeep Thalappil, an expert on molecular materials and surfaces and professor at IIT Madras.

State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome will preside over Saturday’s open forum. Venkatesh Ramakrishnan is the moderator. The 351-member Loka Kerala Sabha, scheduled on Friday and Saturday at the Kerala Assembly, is a first-of-its kind attempt by the state government to tap into the potential of the Non-Resident Malayali population to spur the state’s development engine. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the meet at 9.30 am at the Assembly members’ lounge on Friday. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate a public meeting planned as part of the valedictory ceremony at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 6.30 pm on Saturday.

Livelihood problems faced by Non Resident Keralites (NRK) who have returned home, mostly from the Gulf states, is one of the issues to be discussed at the Loka Kerala Sabha. A special session will be held on Saturday to discuss the emerging trend of NRKs forced to return home due to downsizing in their chosen country of employment.

Art and cultural programmes will be staged at 11 venues in the city on Friday and Saturday in connection with the Loka Kerala Sabha summit. The big draw is ‘Drishyashtakam,’ a visual extravaganza featuring eight art forms: Koodiyattam, chavittunatakam, pulikali, mohiniyattam, theyyam, poopadayattam-vilakkukali, chavittoppana and padayani. ‘Drishyashtakam’ will be staged at the main venue – R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge at the Assembly – at 6.30 pm on Friday.