THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No need to pay for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s controversial helicopter ride, the CPM feels. The CPM state secretariat which met here on Thursday has come to a decision that there’s nothing unusual or any irregularity in the government decision to pay for the trip from the disaster fund.

The party secretariat observed that there’s nothing unusual in the payment made from state exchequer for Chief Minister’s travel. Earlier also similar things had happened. Moreover paying from the party fund would give the impression of party accepting that there’s something wrong in the travel.

Responding to questions in this regard, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party would not intervene in the matter. “It was an official journey. The party will not intervene as the government has decided to pay up the fare.”

The party secretariat also approved the Revenue Secretary issuing an order to pay for the trip from the Disaster Relief Fund. With former chief secretary K M Abraham also justifying the government action, the party is of the view that the controversy should be treated as a non-issue.

On Wednesday, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had hinted at the CPM paying for the CM’s helicopter ride so as to put an end to the controversy. However with the Chief Minister making his stance clear and officials also supporting the same, the party has come to an understanding to treat it as a non-issue and play down the controversy. Can the CM travel by a bullock cart, asks A K Balan. Earlier Law Minister A K Balan came out justifying the government’s action.

There was nothing illegal about Pinarayi’s helicopter ride and there’s no reason for the CPM to pay, said Minister and party central committee member A K Balan. It was an official travel made by the Chief Minister. Therefore the payment is being made from the account related to disaster management. The disaster response fund consists of 75 pc Central share and 25 pc of state share. Usually payment for such things are being made from this fund, Balan said.

Earlier the order was cancelled under the impression that the payment was made from the Ockhi relief fund, A K Balan said adding that cancelling the order was a mistake.

“The money will be paid from the government fund. The special fund for Ockhi relief comes under the CMDRF (Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund). No money was taken from the Ockhi relief fund to pay for the helicopter ride,” Balan told reporters. He further pointed out that the Ockhi fund has Rs 5 crore collected by the party.

Former chief secy defends govt order

T’Puram: Battling criticism in the helicopter row, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan found support from former chief secretary K M Abraham, who defended the government action. While justifying the decision to pay for the CM’s trip from the disaster relief fund, Abraham said the revenue secretary issued the order as per his instructions.Terming the controversy unnecessary, the former top bureaucrat said there’s nothing wrong in paying for the CM’s travel expense from the disaster relief fund.

Earlier also disaster relief funds were utilised for such things, he said.The state government had viewed the Central team’s visit with due importance. That’s why the CM had used a helicopter to attend the emergency meeting, he said.Abraham said a certain portion of the disaster relief fund is the state’s share. The payment was made from that funds only. The CAG has not opposed the utilisation of funds for this purpose, he said.There are three funds related to Ockhi relief. The payment for the helicopter ride was made from none of these funds, he said.