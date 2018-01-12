THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saji Basheer, who was appointed last week as managing director of Kelpalm (Kerala State Palmyrah Products Development and workers’ Welfare Corporation Ltd), has been removed from the post. His posting had kicked up a controversy with the government being slammed for appointing a person facing several Vigilance cases. ‘’The government has decided to remove Saji Basheer from the post and the order has been issued in this regard,’’ Industries Minister A C Moideen said.

‘’An officer accused of nepotism, financial irregularities and corruption at the helm of an institute was against the interests of the government and the people. He is a person who is facing several Vigilance cases and a CBI inquiry has also been recommended against him,’’ he said. Basheer was appointed only to comply with the High Court order, he said.

The Handicraft Development Corporation MD has been given the charge of Kelpalm. After the appointment kicked up a row, the minister had sought the files related to the controversies when Basheer was the MD of SIDCO. Moideen had also said he would look into the lapses, if any, on the part of the department in representing the case against Basheer in the High Court. The minister had called the files after it was alleged that the government had not produced the respective controversial files before the court.