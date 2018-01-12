THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Minister of Statistics and Plan Implementation Sadananda Gowda raised concern over the cost overrun in the Central Government projects being implemented in Kerala. The state government has to be more earnest in implementing projects in a time-bound manner, he said.

After reviewing the Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS) Scheme and Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing Rs 150 crore and above, being implemented by various PSUs in Kerala, Gowda told reporters there were 21 ongoing projects costing over Rs 150 crore with an original cost of Rs 21,774.25 crore. But it requires Rs 27,871.82 crore to complete them. The cost overrun is Rs 6,097.57 crore. “The state government has to be more earnest in project implementation in a time-bound manner. The huge cost overrun is a matter of concern” he said.

Gowda said at present, the Infrastructure, Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) of his Ministry monitors the implementation of 1,283 Central Sector infrastructure projects costing more than Rs 150 crore across the country with the anticipated investment of Rs 17.59 lakh crore in 16 infrastructure sectors. He said Kerala was competing with north-eastern states to not to go behind them in implementation of Central projects. Delay in land acquisition is a major problem.

There is a need for calling up regular meetings of Central Sector Project Coordination Committees headed by Chief Secretary in Kerala to resolve issues related to the infrastructure projects, he said. The minister said the Puthuvype LPG project was expected to be commissioned by May 2019, as it had received all clearance, including from the National Green Tribunal.