KOCHI: In a major development, the CBI has taken over the probe into the unnatural death of engineering student Jishnu Pranoy in Thrissur. The development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directive in this regard.The CBI Special Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, reregistered the FIR in the case at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday in which no person has been named as accused. The case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC for unnatural death.

“We have reregistered the first FIR registered by the Kerala Police at Pazhannur police station in which no accused was named. It was later during the course of the probe a few persons were arraigned as accused. We will investigate the role of these accused persons and arraign them as accused if we get evidence against them,” said a CBI officer.The CBI has sought the files related to the investigation of the case from the Kerala Police.

“As an initial procedure, we have reregistered the FIR. We have not received some documents related to the case and the Kerala Police will hand over them soon. The documents submitted by the police at the court concerned will be transferred to the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court soon. Later, the CBI will collect the statements of witnesses and those arraigned as accused by the police,” the officer said. Jishnu Pranoy, 18, was found hanging in the bathroom of Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre, Pambady, in Thrissur, in January last year.

In the FIR, it has been stated on the basis of statement given by Amal I T, a classmate of the deceased, Jishnu Pranoy was caught by the invigilator for copying during the examination conducted at the college on January 6, 2017, and due to the mental tension, he attempted suicide by hanging himself on the same day in the bathroom of the Men’s hostel of the college.On seeing this, friends untied him and took him to the Taluk Hospital, Ottappalam, but he died on the way to the hospital.

The police had arraigned Nehru Group chairman P Krishnadas, Krishnadas, former vice-principal of the college N K Sakthivel, PRO Sanjith Viswanath and two other male teachers of the college as accused in the case.Another student of the college Shaheer Shoukat Ali was allegedly beaten by P Krishnadas a few days before Jishnu’s death.

A case was registered by the Kerala Police in connection with the incident. All the accused persons in both the cases are out on bail. In October, Jishnu’s mother Mahija had moved the SC seeking a CBI inquiry into the death of her son.

