KOCHI: Ahead of CPM’s Ernakulam district meeting scheduled from Monday, P Rajeev, district secretary, on Friday said the party saw a surge in membership in the district, with an increase of 6,672 members.

“The percentage of women in CPM, which was 12.34 per cent during the last conference, grew to 13.84 per cent now. The number of members in the class and mass organisations increased to 50,873,” he said.

CPM district secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the delegates’ meeting at VV Dakshinamoorthy Nagar at Town Hall. Secretariat members including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will attend. Kavitha Lankesh will inaugurate the cultural meet at Gauri Lankesh Nagar in front of the Town Hall on Wednesday. Dignitaries including M K Sanu, Balachandran Chullikkad, Kureepuzha Srikumar, KG Paulose and Sunil P Elayidam will attend.

Ahead of the meet, veteran leader K N Raveendranath will inaugurate an exhibition on the party at Pappen Chettan hall on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting at Marine drive on Thursday, the concluding day.