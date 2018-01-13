THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six months ago her appointment had stirred a row. Now she has some financial tips to share with Kerala. In an exclusive chat with Express, Harvard economist and Chief Minister’s financial adviser Gita Gopinath said the state’s fiscal deficit is a matter of concern, how GST will be beneficial in the long run and why she’s not happy with demonetisation.

Q: Kerala is going through a financial crisis. How do you assess the financial scenario?

A: The numbers of 2016-17 is what we have. In terms of overall growth, GDP growth of 2016-17 is higher than previous year. It’s over seven per cent. Growth-wise we did well. The problem is on fiscal side. The fiscal deficit is now over 4 per cent. The primary deficit which excludes interest payment is about 2 per cent. This is a matter for concern. GST rollout has been far from perfect on two fronts - first, in terms of its effects on business activity. People didn’t quite understand how the system works. Second, because they changed the rules quite a bit in the last few months. The exact gains to the state exchequer from GST is still to be seen. The expectation Kerala will benefit immensely from GST is yet to come true.

Of course, that can change. The system is still in the process of developing and settling down. GST should be positive for Kerala in terms of revenue. I am a little worried because of the Gujarat poll outcome the Centre could change the rules in terms of excluded categories and time frame for filing data. My overall view of GST is very positive unlike demonetisation. People being in favour (of de-mon) doesn’t mean it’s good economic policy. I do like the idea of getting rid of cash. I perfectly like the idea of moving away from a cash economy. But to do it overnight is not expected.

Q: Any specific suggestions for Kerala budget on February 2?

A: From a budget perspective, there needs to be clarity on how to bring down the deficit.