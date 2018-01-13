KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved order on the petition seeking action against former Minister Thomas Chandy and other directors of Waterworld Tourism Pvt Ltd for alleged encroachment of government land and reclaiming backwaters in Alappuzha.

The petition was filed by CPI local leader T N Mukundan, of Thrissur, and Vinod, member of the Kainakari grama panchayat. They submitted the government and Revenue officers were reluctant to register a case against Chandy and others despite noticing a violation of the Kerala Land Conservation Act and Kerala Conservation of Paddy and Wetland Act by them. The Supreme Court in the Lalithakumari case had made it clear when a police officer in charge of a police station receives information regarding the commission of cognisable offence, he has to necessarily register a crime and investigate the case.

The apex court had also held the reclamation of wetland or any construction of permanent nature in wetland or any other activities likely to have an adverse impact on the wetland’s ecosystem should not be allowed.The state submitted the inquiry can be completed only after receipt of the survey team’s report.