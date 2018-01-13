KOCHI: A day after Periyar river from Pathalam to Eloor turned black, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) on Friday issued a closure notice to a rubber manufacturing unit operating on the banks of the river. The move came after it was found the company discharged chemical waste to the river. “Earlier we had issued a warning and asked the company to set up an effluent treatment plant on its premises. It failed to do so in the prescribed time.

The inspection conducted by our officers also found an outlet of waste from the company to the river. Based on this, the closure notice was served,” said a PCB officer. The PCB officer said the inspection will continue in all the companies and strict action will follow. “We are ready to initiate action against people and the company who are polluting the water body,” the officer said.