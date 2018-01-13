THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Development Fund and Expatriates Chamber of Commerce are some systems to be set in motion by the government to tap investments of NRKs and ensure their support towards progress of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here today.

Speaking at the concluding day of the two-day session of 'Loka Kerala Sabha',a new concept of the government,envisaging cooperation toward progress of the state, he said ECC would keep constant contact with diaspora businessman and facilitate their investments in the state.

Expatriates could invest a fixed amount in the Kerala Development Fund and the diaspora,on return to the state,would have the right to get a suitable job in one institution, he said.

Schemes would be put in place to attract NRKs investments to the state, he said, adding a single window system would be introduced.

NRKs participation would be ensured in development of the Kannur International Airport and the proposed Sabarimala airport, the Chief Minister said.

On the demand of expatriate businessman that frequent calls for hartals be avoided, Vijayan, a CPI(M) politburo member, said more discussions on the issue were needed.

Kerala was a state where even parties that hold protests against shutdown call for hartals, he said adding more discussions were needed on the issue of stopping hartals.

The meet also held discussions on various aspects, including problems faced by expatriates in various countries, issues faced by them on return to Kerala, role of diaspora in the cultural, education and health fields.

LKS would have an advisory role without the powers of a legislature and its purpose is to play a vital role in engineering meaningful cooperation and work toward Kerala's progressive development.

Besides, it would also act as a venue for NRKs to expound on their worries and problems and find a solution.

The sabha will have 351 members, including MLAs and MPs representing the state with 178 nominated members representing Kerala expatriates.

The Chief Minister is the leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, the deputy leader of the sabha, which will meet at least once in two years.

The Keralite expatriate community number around 24 lakh, mainly concentrated in the Gulf countries.