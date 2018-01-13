IDUKKI:With one day left for the Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala temple, the police and the district administration have made elaborate arrangements in Idukki to avoid any stampede-like situation.

In 2011, 104 people who had come to witness the Makarajyothi were killed and more than 40 injured when a jeep crashed into pilgrims in Pulmedu. While some got trapped under the jeep and died, the accident created a panic among the devotees, leading to the stampede.

Kattappana DySP Rajmohan said the Ernakulam range IG along with Idukki SP and DySP will oversee the deployment of police personnel, and the district administration will coordinate with various departments to ensure smooth and secure watching of the Makara Jyothi in Pulmedu, Panchalimedu and Sathram. “We have already put in place all the arrangements,” he said.

“A total of 1,436 police personnel will be deployed. In Kozhikkanam Pulmedu and Uppupara route alone, around 476 police personnel will be deployed,” he said.Sabarimala special commissioner M Manoj had recently reviewed the preparations and security measures. He had directed the officers to take sufficient safety precautions in Pulmedu, Parunthumpara and Panchalimedu areas, taking into account the heavy rush of devotees.District Collector G R Gokul said the main aim was to ensure the security of the devotees and avoid heavy traffic.