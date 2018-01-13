Sagar Bishop FrJames Athikalam, Major Archbishop George Cardinal Alenchery along with Idukki Bishop Fr John Nellikunnel at Major Archiepiscopal Curia, Mount St Thomas, in Kochi on Friday | Express

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church on Friday announced the appointment of two new bishops for the dioceses of Idukki and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. Fr John Nellikunnel was appointed the bishop of Idukki after bishop Mar Mathew Anikuzhikattil retired from service on completion of 75 years of age. As the Bishop of Sagar diocese Mar Antony Chirayath completed 75 years, Fr James Athikalam was appointed the new bishop.

The appointments were announced by Major Archbishop George Cardinal Alenchery at the Major Archiepiscopal Curia, Mount St Thomas on Friday after receiving an announcement from the Vatican.

All the bishops attending the Synod, priests, sisters and some lay representatives were present on the occasion. Major Archbishop George Cardinal Alencherry presented the Bishops-elect with the insignia of Episcopacy.

Fr John Nellikunnel was born on March 22, 1973, at Kadaplamattam in the diocese of Pala. After his schooling, he joined the Minor Seminary of the diocese of Kothamangalam in 1988 for priestly formation. He had his philosophical and theological formation at St Thomas Apostolic Seminary, Vadavathoor. He was ordained a priest on December 30, 1998.

After his ordination, he served as an assistant vicar at St Sebastian’s Church, Nedumkandam, Infant Jesus Church, Kombayar, and St Mary’s Church, Manjappetty. He was appointed a vicar at St Thomas Church, Mavady, later. From February 2007 to May 2010, he served as the Eparchial Chancellor and the secretary to the Bishop.

Fr James Athikalam was born on July 5, 1958, at Pulincunnu under the Archeparchy of Changanassery. After completing his school education at Pallam CMS High School, he joined Deepti Minor Seminary of the Missionary Society of St Thomas for priestly formation.

After completing philosophical studies at the Sacred Heart Seminary, Poonamally, and theological studies at St Joseph’s Seminary, Mangaluru, he was ordained a priest on March 22, 1984. After his priestly ordination, he served as assistant parish priest at Harshodan, Barnagar and Rajghat in the diocese of Ujjain.

Several feathers in their hat

Fr John Nellikunnel jhas served as resident staff at St Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Mangalapuzha and dean of Philosophy at Mangalapuzha

Fr James Athikalam was director of the Jeevan Jyothi Missionary Orientation Centre, Mandya, professor and later rector at Ruhalaya Major Seminary, Ujjain, and also director of Nirmal Jyoti Mental Health Programme