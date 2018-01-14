Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan lights the torch to mark the start of the CPM district meet in Kayamkulam on Saturday | ARUN ANGELA

ALAPPUZHA: The concerns raised by sitting judges about the Supreme Court’s functioning are serious, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said at the inaugural session of the party district meet in Kayamkulam on Saturday.

“The press conference carried out by four sitting Supreme Court judges was unprecedented and extremely serious. The divide in the judiciary and going out to public was never expected even by the founders of the Constitution. The reason for the outburst of judges was the allocation of a Bench for the Justice Loya death case in which BJP national president Amit Shah’s involvement was alleged.

“Loya was found dead in extremely mysterious circumstances. So, the concerns raised by the judges over the Loya case should be probed thoroughly,” he said.

Referring to JD(U)-SY faction’s decision to join the LDF, he said, “Those who played anti-CPM politics are realising the real situation in the UDF. If this situation can be utilised, we can create a large platform of Left parties.”

Criticising the BJP’s economic policies, he said, “The Modi government is in a hurry to privatise public institutions and FDI is being allowed without proper norms to invite multinational corporations into the country.”

Earlier, Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan lit the torch and G Sudhakaran hoisted the flag. A delegate meeting was held where CPM district secretary Saji Cheriayan presented a report. Party leaders Vaikom Viswan, R Nazer, C S Sujatha and C K Sadasivan attended the function.

The meet will end with a public rally to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4 pm on Monday.

Vaikom Viswan, T M Thomas Isaac, A Vijayaraghavan, A K Balan, Elamaram Kareem, K K Shylaja, M C Josephine and M V Govindan Master will speak. A red volunteer rally will be held as part of the public meet, with 15,000 volunteers expected to participate.