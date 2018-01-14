THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI (M) leader and Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran Nair passed away at a private hospital in Chennai early today.

He was 65 and was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment, party sources said.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Ramachandran was elected to the state assembly from Chengannur defeating Congress sitting legislator P C Vishnunath.

He had to taste defeat at the hands of Shobhana George from the same constituency in 2001 assembly polls.

An advocate, Ramachandran had also served as bar council president of chengannur.

The body is expected to be brought to the state capital by an air ambulance this evening and the last rites will be held tomorrow.

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker, P Sreeramakrishanan, CPI leader Kannam Rajendran, were among those who condoled his death.