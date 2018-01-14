KOZHIKODE: When it comes to ensuring punishment to those involved in cyber crimes, things aren’t going easy for the police.

A perusal of social media abuse cases registered at various police stations in the state revealed the probe in most cases had not reached any logical conclusion. Even the conviction rate in cyber crimes is low due to delay in submitting charge sheets before the court.

As per the data with the Home Department, a total of 232 cyber crimes were recorded between May 2016 to March 2017. In 80 per cent of the cases, the probe has not reached anywhere.

Though the police approached various cyber agencies for technical support in 178 cases and in a film piracy case, the investigation was completed in only 57. A charge sheet was not filed even in a single case.