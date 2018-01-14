THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having been but a fleck on the sprawling perimeter of the Secretariat for 766 days, Sreejith’s fight seeking justice for his younger brother Sreejeev - who died in police custody - is now the subject of online campaigns.

If anything, social media has driven support for the 30-year-old. On Sunday, his supporters will gather in front of the Secretariat at 10 am in solidarity with his protest seeking CBI inquiry into his brother’s death. Ever since a video detailing Sreejith’s plight went viral, #JusticeForSreejith and #SupportSreejith have been trending on social media platforms, and people who learned about his plight have been trickling in from far and wide to meet him.

Students, professionals and local residents have been arriving at the protest site since Friday. “All of them have assured that they will do everything to ensure speedy delivery of justice,” said Sreejith’s friend Shafi S, who has been instrumental in highlighting his plight.Several WhatsApp groups aimed at helping Sreejith are flooded with messages of support from strangers.

“I really do hope he gets justice. We are all responsible for his plight in some way or the other,” said Anjana J Satheesh, an IAS aspirant who had dropped by to check on him.

Sreejith, who has been protesting on the sidewalk adjoining the Secretariat, has been resorting to hunger strikes on a periodic basis. He is currently on a hunger strike for the past eight days. He was taken to hospital by the police last week when his health deteriorated after resorting to a hunger strike for more than 20 days at a stretch.

The case history

Sreejeev, a native of Poozhikunnu near Chenkal, was taken into custody by the Parassala Police on charges of mobile theft. Sreejeev was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital citing ingestion of poison and died on May 21, 2014. The police claimed he had consumed poison concealed in his inner wear.Sreejith maintains that a fake case was registered against his brother following his relationship with a girl who was a relative of one of the policemen. Following a complaint, the State Police Complaints Authority filed a report stating the death was from custodial torture.The authority had also recommended the government to award Rs 10 lakh as compensation to his family. Though the family received the compensation, the family wants the culprits to be punished.

Politicos face ‘online’ heat

T’Puram: Even as a large numbers of youngsters came out in support of Sreejith, political fronts pledged support too. But the bigwigs were at the end of scathing criticism.When Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala visited Sreejith, the former was snubbed by a youngster who questioned the Congress leader on the action he had taken on the matter while he was the Home Minister. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan and the DYFI extended support to Sreejith.