KOLLAM: An employee of the Farming Corporation of Kerala’s (SFCK) Kumaramkudy Estate was killed by a wild elephant on Saturday. It was estate’s tapping supervisor Sugathan, 58, of ‘Karthika’, near Piravanthoor, who was trampled by the wild elephant.

As per local accounts, the supervisor was attacked while he was on his way to alert tapping workers at Parangimamkoopu area about the presence of a wild elephant in the estate. The incident is reported to have happened around 9 am.

Meanwhile, a group of estate workers, along with local people, staged a protest at the estate alleging laxity on the part of SFCK in ensuring security to its workers. As protesters intensified their picketing, SFCK managing director C F Robert agreed to hold talks with them.

During the meeting, the MD agreed to the demand to take steps to end straying of wild animals into human habitats. He also promised to take steps to ensure the safety of estate workers. Robert told ‘Express’ the protesters were not SFCK employees. Those who staged demonstration might have some vested interests, he said.

“The SFCK was incorporated in 1972. Though wild elephants were spotted near our plantations in the past, this is the first time that an elephant has strayed into our plantation and killed an employee. It is worrying that it entered the estate after destroying the solar fencing,” said Robert.