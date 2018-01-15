IDUKKI: “The log from the forest, God’s own elephant, why do you bother? Pull it as you like,” has been the attitude of officials in addressing the tourism activities of the district and if it continues, no progress in the sector can be achieved,” said Power Minister M M Mani.

He was speaking after inaugurating the maiden voyage of ‘Jalayathra’, a new double-deck boat introduced by Kerala tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) at the Thekkady Lake in Idukki.

He said the Forest and Tourism departments should work in coordination, keeping in mind every tourism spot is a public institution and it is their responsibility to take all initiatives for its betterment.

“Thekkady is one of the important tourist hubs of the state. And the majority of the visitors here are foreigners. Hence, Thekkady can contribute a good share to the foreign investment of the state. Therefore, efforts should be taken to improve its infrastructural facilities,” he said.

He also said the Forest and Tourism departments in coordination with the Chief Minister, Tourism and Forest Ministers should discuss various plans and projects to be implemented in Thekkady to widen the tourism possibilities of this place.

Mani expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and progress of the tourism activities so far. The minister also inaugurated another double-deck boat to be launched soon in the lake which is under the final phase of construction. “The new boat will start servicing in the lake by the first week of April. Some maintenance works are yet to be completed and once it is over, 360 persons can avail the facility per day which will permanently put an end to the ticket unavailability problems,” said Abi Chandran, manager, KTDC.

The two double-deck boats, constructed by Praga Marine Engineers at Aroor in Ernakulam district at a cost of over `1 crore, have a seating capacity of 120.