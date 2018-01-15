THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has again written to the Centre demanding a CBI investigation into the custodial death of Sreejeev of Neyyatinkara.

In his letter to Ajay Mittal, secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, Chief Secretary Paul Antony requested a review of the earlier CBI decision not to take up the case. The state government had initially requested the Centre for a CBI investigation in July 2017. But the CBI excused itself citing backlog of cases. Another reason given at the time was that Sreejeev’s case did not fall in the rarest of the rare category. The government has now sought a review of this stand.

The Chief Secretary, in his letter, pointed out the government wanted a CBI probe on account of the allegation that policemen had a hand in the death.

Sreejeev’s family also was not satisfied with the state police investigating the probe. Moreover, Sreejeev’s elder brother Sreejith has been staging a strike outside the Secretariat demanding a CBI investigation for over two years now.