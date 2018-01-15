Singer K S Chithra offering prayers before receiving the Harivarasanam Award in Sabarimala on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

SABARIMALA: Singer K S Chithra was conferred with Harivarasanam award, instituted jointly by the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board, at a function held here on Sunday. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran presented the memento and a cash award of `1 lakh to Chithra.

Delivering the inaugural address, the minister complimented the singer for her outstanding contribution, especially in singing Lord Ayyappa songs, for the past three decades.

Raju Abraham MLA presided over the function. Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar welcomed the gathering. Sabarimala high-powered committee master plan chairman Justice Sirijagan delivered the keynote address.

Former judge of Supreme Court Justice Ariit Pasayat, District Collector R Girija, Travancore Devaswom Board member K P Sankaradas, devaswom commissioner C P Ramaraja Prema Prasad, special commissioner Manoj, devaswom chief engineer V Sankaran Potti and actor Jayaram offered felicitations. After the function, Chithra and team conducted a spiritual orchestra before thousands of devotees at the devaswom auditorium.