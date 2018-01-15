SABARIMALA: In a surcharged atmosphere of religious fervour and gaiety, lakhs of pilgrims witnessed Makaravilakku darsan at Lord Ayyappa temple at 6.45 pm on Sunday. The auspicious ceremony of Makaravilakku after adorning the Thiruvabharanam, the attire in gold, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during deeparadhana was performed by Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri .

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, member K P Sankaradas, District Collector R Girija, Devaswom commissioner C P Ramaraja Prema Prasad, special commissioner Manoj, Devaswom chief engineer V Sanakaran Potti, Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer V N Chandrasekharan and administrative officer Dilip were present at the ceremony.

Traditional reception to Thiruvabharanam procession Earlier at 5 pm, the Thiruvabharanam procession was accorded a traditional reception on arrival at Saramkuthi under the leadership of Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer V N Chandrasekharan.

After the reception, the 20-member Devaswom team led the Thiruvabharanam procession to Sannidhanam. Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, member K P Sankaradas, Devaswom commissioner C P Ramaraja Prema Prasad and Devaswom executive officer V N Chandrasekharan were present when it arrived in front of the golden flag mast.

After the reception, the Thiruvabharanam was brought in front of the Sreekovil where the thantri received it and deeparadhana was performed after adorning the idol with the golden attire.

Malikappuram procession

The five-day procession ,carrying ‘Sreebali’ idol of Malikappuram Devi was taken out from Malikappuram temple to Lower Thirumuttam in front Holy Steps at 7 pm on Sunday.

The three-day padi pooja, the first during the ongoing pilgrimage season, will be held from January 16.

The annual ‘guruthi’, the offering for the Hill Gods of Lord Ayyappa, will be held at Malikappuram at 10 pm on January 19. The darsan for the devotees will be allowed only till 10 pm on January 19.

The Thiruvabharanam return procession will leave Sannidhanam for Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple at 7.30 am and reach Pandalam on January 23 morning.

The hill abode of Lord Ayyappa will be closed at 7 am on January 20 after the darsan of the representative of Pandalam Valiyaraja