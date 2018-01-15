THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A petition signed by th e protestors seeking CBI inquiry will be given to the to Governor and Chief Minister, the agitators said. Earlier the state government had issued a notification seeking CBI inquiry into the death of Sreejeev. However, the CBI had declined to take up the case citing heavy workload and that the case did not come under the rarest of rare category.

The protest was carried out after the plight of Sreejith was brought into the limelight and soon hashtags rendering support to Sreejith started spreading on various social media platforms. Soon the protests in social media snowballed into a movement which took out into the streets seeking justice. Sreejith has been protesting on the sidewalk adjoining the Secretariat, braving elements and is on a hunger strike for more than a week.