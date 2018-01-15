THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the social media uprising supporting the protest by Sreejith, alleging custodial torture and death of his younger brother Sreejeev, the State Human Rights Commission has ordered the state police to install CCTV cameras at major places including lock-ups in all police stations in the state.

In his order, the commission’s acting chairman P Mohandas told the State Police Chief Loknath Behera the camera surveillance could end the custodial torture on accused persons to a great extent. The order also said the commission was receiving several complaints of assaults on accused persons by the police.

The commission also gave instructions to the Thiruvananthapuram rural SP P Asok Kumar to take departmental action against the police personnel who had denied medicine to a person affected by kidney failure while he was kept in police custody.

Sajith, a native of Erinjiyam, was taken into custody on April 3, 2016, by Attingal police. Though the accused sought police permission to take his medicines, the police refused the same. Later, he was kept in lock-up for one day without allowing him to call up his lawyer. Sajith filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. The commission also found in the preliminary investigation the report submitted by the police was false. The probe by the commission also found Sajith was denied medical examination even though there is a rule that an accused should be subjected to a medical examination soon after being taken into the custody.