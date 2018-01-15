THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Makaravilakku/Pongal special fare special train (Train No.06028) from Kochuveli to Chennai Central will leave Kochuveli at 2 am on Monday and reach Chennai Central at 7.50 pm the same day. The train consists of 10 sleeper class and three general second class coaches. It will have stops at Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur.

Kochuveli – Hyderabad special fare special train (via Katpadi, Train No.07116) will leave Kochuveli at 7.45 am on Mondays from January 22 to April 2 and reach Hyderabad at 2 pm the next day. The train consists of 16 sleeper class and one coach each for AC 2-tier and AC 3-tier. Stops are: Kollam, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Katpadi, Chittoor, Tirupati, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad.