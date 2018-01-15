THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of K K Ramachandran Nair, the Chengannur MLA who died in Chennai on Sunday morning, will be kept at the VJT Hall from 9 am to 10 am on Monday for the public to pay their last respects.

K K Ramachandran

Nair

The mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram by Sunday afternoon. Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, MLAs from the state capital and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary M V Jayarajan were present at the airport. The body, which was shifted to a private hospital., will be taken to his house at Cheriyanadu in Chengannur by 10 am Monday. The cremation will be held in the evening. Ramachandran Nair’s death is a big loss to the Left movement, said Pinarayi.

He was a public servant who gained the respect of all irrespective of party affiliations, he said. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his condolence message, said Ramachandran Nair was a capable organiser and an efficient legislator.

One who began his political life through students’ organisations, he was at the forefront of Left struggles, said Kodiyeri. KPCC president M M Hassan also offered his condolences.CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said in Ramachandran Nair’s death, the state has lost a soft-spoken servant of the people who gained the respect of everyone.

NCP acting president T P Peethambaran said the state has lost a popular Communist leader and capable MLA.