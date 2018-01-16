KOCHI: The court found Rajith had brutally murdered the girl. Rani and Basil had no direct role in the execution of their collective decision, but they were involved in the conspiracy and destruction of evidence. The first accused had even sexually assaulted the child. That shows his mental state. This was an aggravating circumstance. It cannot be said that the murder was committed after an emotional disturbance or sudden provocation, the court observed.

Sainudeen, a polio affected man, who hit

Rajith, a convict of the Chottanikkara

murder case, with his walking stick

being pulled away by the police outside

the Ernakulam POCSO court. Sainudeen

was heard repeatedly saying ‘these hits

are from the parents who don’t have

kids’ | K Shijith

“It is a planned brutal murder of an innocent child. It involved exceptional depravity. There is no chance of reformation of the first accused and there is a probability he will commit criminal acts,” the court observed.

The postmortem report stated there were 25 injuries on the victim’s body and those include fracture on the scalp and ribs.

The first accused killed the child by hitting on her head, hitting the head to the wall and also by kicking on the chest and abdomen. The child died due to traumatic brain injury, the report stated.

Rani was divorced from her husband and was living with the child and Basil at a rented house at Ambadimala, near Chottanikkara. According to the prosecution, she was in a relationship with Rajith, who took the house on rent for Rani.

He had asked his friend Basil to live there pretending to be her brother. Rajith, who is married and has a child, used to visit the house frequently. The accused killed the child as she was a hindrance to their relationship.

Special Prosecutor Sandhya Rani had sought capital punishment for the accused persons as the case will come under the purview of the rarest of rare case.